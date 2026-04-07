Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. 399,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,585. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.91 million, a PE ratio of -221.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Kura Sushi USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,476.18. This represents a 62.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.