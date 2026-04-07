Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.83. 11,109,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 7,133,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Lucid reaffirmed its full?year production guidance of 25,000–27,000 vehicles and highlighted enhancements to the 2027 Gravity lineup, which supports management’s longer?term plan. Lucid Reports 5,500 Production

Lucid reaffirmed its full?year production guidance of 25,000–27,000 vehicles and highlighted enhancements to the 2027 Gravity lineup, which supports management’s longer?term plan. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst price targets imply meaningful upside relative to the current share price, suggesting potential recovery if execution stabilizes. 3 Low?Rated Stocks With Big Price?Target Gaps

Some analyst price targets imply meaningful upside relative to the current share price, suggesting potential recovery if execution stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Operationals: Lucid reported Q1 production of ~5,500 vehicles and 3,093 deliveries — a sequential dip driven by the temporary sales pause, but not a full reversal of growth metrics. Lucid Q1 Deliveries Dip

Operationals: Lucid reported Q1 production of ~5,500 vehicles and 3,093 deliveries — a sequential dip driven by the temporary sales pause, but not a full reversal of growth metrics. Negative Sentiment: Supplier quality issue: a faulty weld in second?row seats prompted a recall of 4,476 vehicles built between Dec 2024–Feb 2026 and halted Gravity deliveries for 29 days — an event that directly cut shipments and raised execution risk. A Faulty Weld Stopped Gravity Deliveries

Supplier quality issue: a faulty weld in second?row seats prompted a recall of 4,476 vehicles built between Dec 2024–Feb 2026 and halted Gravity deliveries for 29 days — an event that directly cut shipments and raised execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: reports and headlines about the delivery pause and recall have amplified investor concerns about execution and liquidity, contributing to a pullback toward the 52?week low and recent share weakness. LCID Stock Sinks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.