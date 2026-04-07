Oxford Industries (OXM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2026 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/30/2026 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2026 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/27/2026 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Oxford Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from $40.00.

3/19/2026 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -144.33%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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