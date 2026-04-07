Insider Selling: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $302,144.85. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.9%

SNFCA stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 71,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Security National Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.70.

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Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 306.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNFCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Security National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Security National Financial

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Security National Financial Corp. is a diversified provider of mortgage lending, settlement and technology services under the NASDAQ ticker SNFCA. Through its primary subsidiaries—Security National Mortgage Company and Titan Lenders Corp—the company originates and funds residential mortgage loans across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Its platform supports a full range of loan products, including conventional, government-insured and jumbo financing tailored to homebuyers and investors.

Established in 1989, Security National Mortgage Company operates a nationwide branch network in all 50 states, offering local origination backed by centralized underwriting and closing services.

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