Critical Contrast: Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) versus Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Stryker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $3.48 billion 1.84 $233.91 million N/A N/A Stryker $25.12 billion 5.06 $3.25 billion $8.40 39.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Demant A/S.

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Stryker 12.92% 24.41% 11.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Demant A/S and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 1 0 2 3.33 Stryker 0 5 14 0 2.74

Stryker has a consensus target price of $425.56, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Demant A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

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Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Stryker

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Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that include fixation, minimally invasive and interbody systems used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, clinical communication and workflow solutions, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties, as well as patient and caregiver safety technologies. This segment also provides neurosurgical, neurovascular and craniomaxillofacial implant products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular procedures; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Portage, Michigan.

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