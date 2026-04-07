Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kura Sushi USA’s conference call:

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Q2 total sales were $80.0M with comparable restaurant sales up 8.6% (traffic +4.3%, price/mix +4.3%); year-to-date comps are 3% and management now expects modestly positive full?year comparable sales.

Q2 total sales were with comparable restaurant sales up (traffic +4.3%, price/mix +4.3%); year-to-date comps are 3% and management now expects modestly positive full?year comparable sales. Labor leverage was a standout, with labor as a percentage of sales improving by 410 basis points to 30.7% (exceeding the initial 100 bp goal), and dishwashing robots are expected to deliver an incremental ~50 bp labor benefit in fiscal 2027.

Labor leverage was a standout, with labor as a percentage of sales improving by to 30.7% (exceeding the initial 100 bp goal), and dishwashing robots are expected to deliver an incremental ~50 bp labor benefit in fiscal 2027. Food & beverage costs rose to 30.4% (from 28.7%) as tariff changes provided only minor relief and commodity inflation persisted; management still guides to ~30% full?year COGS, indicating continued margin pressure.

Food & beverage costs rose to 30.4% (from 28.7%) as tariff changes provided only minor relief and commodity inflation persisted; management still guides to ~30% full?year COGS, indicating continued margin pressure. Company reiterated growth and financial strength: guidance of $333–$335M in total sales, plan to open 16 new units (80 currently under construction), adjusted EBITDA improved to $5.5M, and ending cash of $69.7M with no debt.

Company reiterated growth and financial strength: guidance of $333–$335M in total sales, plan to open 16 new units (80 currently under construction), adjusted EBITDA improved to $5.5M, and ending cash of with no debt. Management flagged risks and changes: Q2 included $1.2M of litigation expense with ongoing California wage?hour exposure, guidance was kept prudent amid geopolitical uncertainty, and CFO Jeff Uttz announced his departure (search underway).

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.18 and a beta of 1.65. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KRUS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $720,110.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $439,476.18. This trade represents a 62.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Kura Sushi USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.