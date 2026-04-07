Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $9.29 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE JNJ opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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