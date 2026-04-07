Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $925.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $990.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.00. The stock has a market cap of $874.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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