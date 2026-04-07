Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 307,009 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,009 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,756,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,784 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,375,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,620,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 803,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 704,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after purchasing an additional 691,231 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

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