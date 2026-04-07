Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $782,000.

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Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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