Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,434 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,754,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,313,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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