Nvwm LLC Purchases 15,235 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6,069.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.56%.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.