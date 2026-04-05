New Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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