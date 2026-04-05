Michael Pisetsky Sells 1,335 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Pisetsky sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $17,168.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 282,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,322.40. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiBone Price Performance

SIBN opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. SiBone has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

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SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiBone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SIBN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiBone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiBone by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 105,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,851 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SiBone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 259,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SiBone in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SiBone in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiBone Company Profile

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Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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