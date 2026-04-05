American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $19,641.80 in Stock

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 3,706 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $19,641.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,921.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 2nd, Phyllis Gotlib sold 3,707 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $17,978.95.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. American Well Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMWL

About American Well

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American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

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