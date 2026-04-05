Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Insider Chadwick Kalmakoff Buys 15,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) insider Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 382,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,190,756.63. This represents a 4.08% increase in their position.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE opened at C$5.92 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.94.

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Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

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Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

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