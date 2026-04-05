First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Insider Richard Huang Acquires 36,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Huang acquired 36,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,219,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$887,906.40. This represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.65. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

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First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

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First Mining Gold Company Profile

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First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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