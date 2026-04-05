Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $14.14 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NMI were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NMI by 196.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 51.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,059.37. This represents a 29.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,746. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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