TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXNM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $547,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.0%

TXNM stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $533.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.27%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXNM. Wall Street Zen upgraded TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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