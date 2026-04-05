Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 37,221 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7,444.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

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Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $345.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average is $394.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.97 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $348.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

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