Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,423 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 483.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 792.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $181.17.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.45.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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