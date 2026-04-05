Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

More Sirius XM News

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.