Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
SIRI opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
More Sirius XM News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sirius XM is viewed as likely to beat upcoming earnings due to its history of surprises and current revenue/metrics alignment — a potential catalyst that could lift the stock into earnings season. Why Sirius XM (SIRI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again (Yahoo) Why Sirius XM (SIRI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: High-value live content continues: Kevin Kisner has joined SiriusXM’s 2026 Masters broadcast team, reinforcing the company’s premium sports/audio lineup that helps drive subscriptions and engagement. Kevin Kisner joins SiriusXM’s 2026 Masters broadcast team (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Profiles of on-air talent like Taylor Zarzour highlight the broadcaster’s depth and can support listener loyalty for live events (important for churn/ARPU). SiriusXM’s Taylor Zarzour on the joy of broadcasting the Masters (MSN)
- Positive Sentiment: Exclusive entertainment events (e.g., Morgan Wallen concert coverage) reinforce content exclusivity, which supports subscriber acquisition/retention and monetization. Morgan Wallen’s SiriusXM Concert in Nashville: Best Moments (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/momentum write-ups note recent share gains (30/90-day strength) but mixed longer-term returns — useful context for investors weighing entry points. Assessing Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundup names SIRI among broadcast stocks to watch; the piece highlights both steady digital consumption and advertising pressure — a mixed macro backdrop. 4 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest/local host coverage (Sluggo) is positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. SiriusXM host Sluggo recalls growing up in Phoenix (Phoenix New Times)
- Neutral Sentiment: General market pieces on small-cap opportunities are not directly relevant to SIRI (a large-cap broadcaster) and should be treated as background. 1 Small-Cap Stock Worth Your Attention and 2 That Underwhelm (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Mike Tirico is stepping away from calling the Masters on SiriusXM for 2026 — loss of a high-profile voice could be a modest reputational hit for premium live coverage, though company has other talent to fill gaps. Mike Tirico stepping away from calling the Masters on SiriusXM for 2026 (MSN)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.
Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.
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