SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,139,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

Quanta Services stock opened at $561.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $583.73.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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