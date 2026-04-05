Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Bought by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,152,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after buying an additional 911,364 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 773,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,082.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,101,000 after buying an additional 357,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after buying an additional 334,192 shares during the period.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,255 shares of company stock valued at $956,384 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Key Ollie’s Bargain Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded OLLI from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $130, highlighting long?term unit growth, strong market position and stable margins — a direct catalyst that has drawn buyer interest. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded OLLI from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $130, highlighting long?term unit growth, strong market position and stable margins — a direct catalyst that has drawn buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo added Ollie’s to a tactical list with a $130 target, framing recent weakness as an entry opportunity — another institutional endorsement that supports the rally. Read More.

Wells Fargo added Ollie’s to a tactical list with a $130 target, framing recent weakness as an entry opportunity — another institutional endorsement that supports the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo/UK, MSN, Seeking Alpha) ran bullish takes emphasizing OLLI’s membership/traffic momentum, margin stability and relative valuation versus peers — reinforcing the narrative that shares are undervalued. Read More.

Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo/UK, MSN, Seeking Alpha) ran bullish takes emphasizing OLLI’s membership/traffic momentum, margin stability and relative valuation versus peers — reinforcing the narrative that shares are undervalued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local expansion news: a new Ollie’s store opened in Derby (connects to unit-growth story). Helpful for long?run sales and footprint but not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More.

Local expansion news: a new Ollie’s store opened in Derby (connects to unit-growth story). Helpful for long?run sales and footprint but not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares (?$482K) under a Rule 10b5?1 plan; while pre?planned, the disclosed reduction (~9.8% of his holding) can create short?term caution among some investors. SEC filing and coverage are public. Read More.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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