Valaris Limited $VAL is Packer & Co Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Packer & Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346,263 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for approximately 2.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 87.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after acquiring an additional 592,971 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris by 8,034.0% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 580,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 573,065 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 902,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 470,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valaris in the second quarter worth $17,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Zacks Research lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.50.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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