Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 169,558 Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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