Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,883 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after buying an additional 294,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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