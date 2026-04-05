Sierra Legacy Group Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sierra Legacy Group cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.36 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

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