RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after acquiring an additional 756,057 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $649,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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