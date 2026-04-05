RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after acquiring an additional 756,057 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $649,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Boeing
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing’s role in NASA’s Artemis program drove the biggest lift: the Boeing-built Space Launch System core stage performed successfully on the first crewed Artemis flight, reinforcing Boeing’s position on multi?mission deep?space hardware and follow-on core-stage work (Artemis III–V), while the company also saw a defense pivot (PAC?3/Patriot) that boosts near?term military revenue prospects. Boeing (BA) Is Up 7.1% After Artemis SLS Success And PAC-3 Deal Pivot – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Company and NASA releases confirm the core-stage success and highlight rockets currently in production, supporting a multi?year aerospace backlog and credibility for future government programs. Boeing-built Space Launch System Core Stage Powers First Crewed Artemis Mission around the Moon
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Wells Fargo initiated/upgraded coverage to an overweight/strong?buy and MarketBeat/Marketbeat data show a consensus “Moderate Buy” from 25 firms — these endorsements can sustain investor interest and liquidity. Wells Fargo initiates coverage of Boeing (BA) with overweight recommendation The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of â€œModerate Buyâ€ from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Leasing market activity: AerCap reported heavy Q1 asset transactions — a sign of aircraft demand/liquidity in the leasing market that indirectly affects OEM order and aftermarket dynamics, but not an immediate Boeing earnings driver. AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 286 Assets in the First Quarter 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and interest pieces (Zacks, Barchart) are driving attention to BA as a trending/turnaround story — increases visibility but mix of views keeps impact uncertain. The Boeing Company (BA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent safety and quality issues remain a drag: coverage warns of a “rash” of safety incidents and the risk of certification delays and added costs, which can compress margins and delay deliveries. Boeing Has Experienced a Rash of Safety Issues. Can the Company Reassure Investors That the Stock Is a Buy in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Supply?chain/production headwinds: Spirit Aerosystems’ 737 fuselage rail deliveries slowed in March, a potential near?term constraint on 737 output and deliveries. Boeing 737 fuselage rail deliveries from Spirit appear to slow in March
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side pushes back on valuation: Citigroup cut its price target (from $290 to $256) even while retaining a buy, signaling lower upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Benzinga citation: Citigroup lowers BA price target
Boeing Stock Performance
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.