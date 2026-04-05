RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Redwire Corporation $RDW

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth $69,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Redwire by 84.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Redwire Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:RDW opened at $9.71 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDW. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,635,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,852,800.65. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,587,273 shares of company stock worth $557,353,017 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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