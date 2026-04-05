RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Okta worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Okta by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 58,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

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Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $68.77 and a one year high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $172,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,001.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $912,415.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,693.83. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,338. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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