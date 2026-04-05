Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $193.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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