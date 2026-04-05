Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,916,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,109,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,970,000 after purchasing an additional 939,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 155.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 867,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 230,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 450,046 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $90.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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