Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Director Dr. Arun Menawat Acquires 20,000 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Dr. Arun Menawat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 658,660 shares in the company, valued at C$4,584,273.60. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The company has a market cap of C$322.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.01. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$12.40.

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Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 248.45%.The business had revenue of C$8.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

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