20,500 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Bought by Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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