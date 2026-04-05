PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Position Trimmed by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. PDD comprises 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PDD by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,991,000 after buying an additional 5,070,827 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. NetEase Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $372,117,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 135.6% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,647,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,287,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.07. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.27.

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PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

Further Reading

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