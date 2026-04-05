iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Holdings Trimmed by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.5% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $110,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,298,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,878,000 after purchasing an additional 911,004 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,323 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.18 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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