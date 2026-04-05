JB Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,638 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatterton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS EFG opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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