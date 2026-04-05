Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $278.72 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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