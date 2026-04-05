Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,796 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,369.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $118.08.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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