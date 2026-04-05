Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $12,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,274.04. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Standex International Stock Performance
Shares of SXI stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $270.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Standex International Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.
With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.
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