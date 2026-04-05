Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $12,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,274.04. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $270.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14.

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Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

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Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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