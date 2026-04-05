Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 13,090 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $923,919,000 after buying an additional 263,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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