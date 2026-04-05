Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,897,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,792 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,499,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,684 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,623,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,483,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $22,846,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.