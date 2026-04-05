iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is Signaturefd LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 7.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $468,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $102.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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