Signaturefd LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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