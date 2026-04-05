Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 309.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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