T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $201.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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