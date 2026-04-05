Signaturefd LLC Acquires 73,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,336,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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