Reviewing Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Pediatrix Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -445.61% -221.04% -118.89% Pediatrix Medical Group 8.64% 19.59% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Pediatrix Medical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.38 million 7.21 -$15.06 million ($0.24) -1.25 Pediatrix Medical Group $1.91 billion 0.92 $165.39 million $1.94 10.92

Pediatrix Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pediatrix Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IceCure Medical and Pediatrix Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pediatrix Medical Group 0 5 1 1 2.43

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 778.33%. Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pediatrix Medical Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group beats IceCure Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

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IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

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