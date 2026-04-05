Signaturefd LLC Sells 26,947 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,982,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,391,000 after purchasing an additional 290,693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,733,000 after buying an additional 488,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,032,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,688,000 after buying an additional 487,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,987,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,354,000 after buying an additional 1,411,622 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

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